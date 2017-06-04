'Life Is Strange' Rumor: Two Installments for Video Game Franchise in the Works?

There are two "Life is Strange" titles in the works at the moment, if the latest reports about the hit video game franchise are anything to go by.

(Photo: DONTNOD Entertainment)A screenshot from "Life is Strange."

As announced by Dontnod Entertainment a few weeks back, they are working on a sequel to "Life Is Strange," which was critically acclaimed.

According to Jason Schreier of Kotaku, there also appears to be a prequel currently in development, but a newly established game studio by the name Deck Nine Games will be working on it.

In a new press release, the developer announced that they are preparing for the release of their debut title, which is believed to be a "Life Is Strange" prequel.

At the end of the official statement, it was revealed that Deck Nine has "signed a partnership deal with a leading AAA videogame publisher and are deep in development on their first title, a brand-new addition to a critically acclaimed franchise. More info will be revealed about this narrative adventure game at E3 in June."

Schreier pointed out that with not too many titles in the narrative adventure, "Life is Strange" made sense. More importantly, eagle-eyed fans found potential evidence that the game is indeed Deck Nine's project up its sleeves.

French site Gamekult found on the studio's source code of a girl standing in front of a train, which Deck Nine immediately removed. A leakster then shared on Imgur screenshots and what appears to be concept art namedropping "Life Is Strange."

There were descriptions of two of the original game's characters — Chloe Price, the childhood friend of protagonist Max Caulfield and Chloe's best friend, Rachel Amber.

There is no confirmation that a "Life Is Strange" prequel is in the works. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait that long since the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is happening in less than two weeks, on June 13 to 15 to be exact.