'Life of Kylie' News, Air Date: Kylie Jenner Admits to Feeling Like an Outcast in New Promo Clip

Facebook/LifeofKylie 'Life of Kylie' premieres Aug. 6 on E!

Fans of Kylie Jenner are undoubtedly excited about the imminent premiere of "Life of Kylie," the youngest Kardashian-Jenner girl's reality show. And to prepare for its debut, E! Entertainment has been releasing promo videos left and right.

The latest clip sees Kylie explaining that she has a special place in her heart for outcasts because she went through the same thing when she was younger. And things might not have changed very much.

"I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people," the star told the camera.

This is apparently what drove her to decide to go to prom with someone who does not have a date. Kylie's appearance at the high school prom subsequently made headlines, and fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at what exactly transpired.

Kylie has never been to prom because she was home-schooled, as she reveals in a separate video that sees her trying on prom dresses for her date. She initially chooses a low-cut dress that shows off her cleavage, but she ends up with a muted pink one-shoulder dress. In the video, Kylie explains that she had stopped following her friends from school on social media because she did not want to see all the prom photos.

Another clip features Kylie and her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends for a long time, and it is clear that they share a special bond. In the promo video, Kylie reveals that she knows someone who would like to take Jordyn out on a date. She then shows his photo to Jordyn, along with a couple of other friends.

Apart from Kylie's personal life, her upcoming reality series is also expected to show more of her beauty empire, as well as a side to her that not everyone knows about.

"Life of Kylie" will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on E!