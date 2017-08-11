'Life of Kylie' News: Kylie Jenner Attends Prom for the First Time

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Kylie Jenner at the 2014 American Music Awards.

After much waiting, fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner can finally catch their idol on her own reality show. Her E! documentary series titled "Life of Kylie" debuted last Sunday and gave fans a peek of what goes on behind the curtains of her famous life.

Before the reality show premiered, Kylie had hinted on her social media pages what fans should expect from "Life of Kylie." And if the number of Twitter reactions that the show got on its premiere day is anything to go by, it looks like the episode did not leave a strong impression on fans. Apparently, now that it has already hit the small screens, some of them were not very happy about it.

Over on Twitter, several fans shared their thoughts about the new show and a number of them clearly found some of Kylie's remarks a bit insensitive. At one point in the premiere episode, Kylie told the viewers how concerned she was about not being able to use her Lamborghini, proving just how different her world was from most of her fans who, unlike her who only suffers from Lamborghini guilt, are earning just enough to make ends meet.

The first two episodes of "Life of Kylie" also revealed that Kylie had never been to a prom before, although she has already attended the Met Gala twice. On the first episode of her new show, Kylie's dream to attend a prom was turned into a reality when bestfriend Jordyn Woods arranged to let her become the prom date of a teenager who unfortunately was the target of bullying in their school. Saying she had a "soft spot for the outcast," Kylie explained: "I was kind of an outcast. I still feel like an outcast in different ways now because I can't relate to a lot of people."

Next week, Kylie will work on finding how she was before the fame.

The next episode of "Life of Kylie" will air on Aug. 13, Sunday, at 9 p.m. EDT.