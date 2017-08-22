'Life of Kylie' News: Kylie Jenner Speaks on Break-Up With Tyga

(Photo: Facebook/LifeofKylie) Promotional image for "Life of Kylie."

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her split from Tyga in an episode of her reality series, "Life of Kylie."

The model-entrepreneur and her relationship with the "Faded" rapper had been marred with drama after drama since they started dating in 2014. On Sunday's episode of Jenner's reality show, she explained why she and Tyga decided to end their relationship for good.

"There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We'll always have a bond," she said. "There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young," she continued.

The TV personality added, "I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person."

Jenner also mentioned that the attention on her relationship with Tyga made things more difficult for them. She explained that the "unnecessary negativity" from the internet was a lot to take in.

Rumors about Tyga and Jenner's romance started in the fall of 2014. At the time, Jenner was just 17 years old. They kept the relationship for a few months and only confirmed it on March 2015. Right after Jenner turned 18 in August of the same year, the pair became more open with their relationship. They were often seen going out together and posting their love for each other via social media.

Next week on "Life of Kylie," the series will see Jenner attend the 2017 Met Gala. A sneak peek for the upcoming episode has already been released, and it shows the young beauty icon choosing dresses for the event. The first gown she tried on was a sparkly mermaid cage dress, which according to Jenner's executive assistant, took around "350 hours of labor" to complete.

The next dress she wore was a gold dress designed with 7,000 crystals. While she likes the second one, Jenner said she wanted to have it altered to show her curves even more.

"Life of Kylie" airs every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EDT on E Network.