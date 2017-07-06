'Life of Kylie' News: Rumors of Uninteresting Content Not True; Kylie Jenner Ready to Share Entire Life with Fans

Facebook/LifeofKylie 'Life of Kylie' premieres Sunday, Aug. 6 on E!

Kylie Jenner's upcoming show, "Life of Kylie," will be premiering next month, but rumors have already begun to surround the E! reality series.

Speculations are rife that production on "Life of Kylie" is not going well. According to Life & Style, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is apparently shying away from sharing her personal life on screen. This has reportedly led to the show not being as interesting as planned.

"When the show was announced in April, the network had agreed to follow Kylie's life, meaning her personal life as well," a source told the magazine. "But when it came time to shoot, Kylie only wanted to document her businesses and her life on social media. She refused to talk about her dating life."

"Life of Kylie" was initially scheduled to premiere in July but was pushed back a month. According to the insider, this was apparently due to the 19-year-old's refusal to show her personal life and the producers' wanting to film more entertaining content.

However, Gossip Cop has reported that there is no truth to these claims. "As an executive producer and star, Kylie Jenner has opened up her world to share with her fans since starting production in the spring," an E! spokesperson told the publication.

As for the change in premiere date, producer Ryan Seacrest has said that the move was made because they wanted "Life of Kylie" to air on Sundays as well. "Keeping Up with Kardashians" airs on Sundays, and E! felt that "Life of Kylie" should be no different. After the schedule was shuffled around, the upcoming reality series ultimately landed an August debut.

"Life of Kylie" focuses on the young beauty mogul and documents her life. Promo clips tease that there is another side to Jenner that people are not aware of--a persona different from what she puts out on social media.

"Life of Kylie" will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on E!