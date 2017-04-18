'Life of Kylie' TV Show News: Kylie Jenner's New Show Offers Inside Look at Her Personal Life

The youngest Kardashian family member, Kylie Jenner, is getting her own reality show, titled "Life of Kylie." The show was commissioned by the E! Network and will offer fans a glimpse of the 19-year-old star's solo life.

Facebook/kuwtk Promotional photo for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spin-off will give access to Kylie's personal life like never before, including exclusive updates on her wardrobe choices and partying moments as she juggles being a teen, a young entrepreneur and a celebrity all at the same time. As the reality show documents her life, fans of Kylie will get to see more of her without being eclipsed by her older siblings.

In a statement, Kylie said, "These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends."

The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere in the coming months and will include the other members of the Kardashian family and Kylie's friends, with cameras capturing her at home, work and everywhere.

The E! Network announced Kylie's new show less than a year since the young celebrity admitted on national TV that she was sick and tired of being famous and that she wanted to focus on being an entrepreneur.

In an interview last year, Kylie said she would not do anything else that would make her more public. Talking about "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," she said, "The show has to end eventually, and I'm not going to leave until we're done with it, but by 20 I want to have the whole of my cosmetics line out because that's my primary focus."

Meanwhile, Jeff Olde, executive vice president of programming and development at E!, said in a statement that Kylie is now ready to share an inside look at her everyday life so fans will certainly be thrilled by her new show.