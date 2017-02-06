'Life' Release Date, News: Latest Trailer Reveals Creature Responsible for Wiping Out Life on Mars

Most science fiction films concerning aliens always touch on the premise that extraterrestrials come to Earth to threaten humans. In Columbia Pictures' sci-fi thriller "Life" though, the plot is even more complicated than that.

YouTube/ Sony Pictures Entertainment Ryan Reynolds is one of the scientists tasked to recover a research pod in "Life."

In the latest trailer for the film, a team of scientists are on a mission to intercept a research pod from Mars, hoping to find evidence of life on the Red Planet, Mars. Little did they know that what was contained in the recovered pod was not a Martian but a quickly evolving organism thought to have been the culprit for wiping out life on Mars.

The scary thing about the unidentified organism is that each cell is both a muscle and a nerve, which means it is a highly intelligent being. Its true form once it becomes a big enough presence to annihilate everyone on the space observatory was unspoiled in the teaser, but glimpses of tentacles were panned quickly.

The big hurdle currently for the film is how it will be separating itself from other well-known, established alien titles, such as "Alien: Covenant" which will be released on May 19. The fact that they are operating within the same realm could draw comparison and tough competition, which is perhaps one of the reasons why its launch date, as per Deadline, was moved from its original May release.

The cast of the movie is led by Ryan Reynolds (Roy Adams), Jake Gyllenhaal (David Jordan) and Rebecca Ferguson (Miranda North). They are also joined by Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya.

The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, who is known for his work for several films like "Child 44" and "Safe House," in which he got to work with Reynolds. It will be interesting to see what he cooks up in the thriller genre along with some familiar personalities.

"Life" arrives on the silver screen on March 24, 2017.