'Life Sentence' Series Premiere, Spoilers: Consequences of a 'YOLO' Lifestyle to Be Explored in Midseason Comedy Series

Facebook/CWLifeSentenceLucy Hale plays Stella in The CW’s upcoming comedy-drama series “Life Sentence.”

For the last eight years, Stella (Lucy Hale) felt like her life was running on a tight deadline, but when she finds out that her cancer has been cured, she will be forced to face the long-term consequences of the YOLO (You Only Live Once) lifestyle she has just led in the upcoming comedy-drama series "Life Sentence."

After spending the past eight years ticking off items from her bucket list, which included, but were not limited to, traveling the world, facing her darkest fears, and landing in a whirlwind love affair in Paris, she ultimately finds out that her cancer has been cured all along. And now, she will have to live down the long-term consequences of her previous actions, which also included getting married to a total stranger.

The official press release for the upcoming series also reveals that Stella will eventually find out that her perfect family may not be so perfect after all. Since she was presumed sick for a very long time, her family has found it best to hide any problematic discussions from her. But now that she's fine and is set to live for a very long time, she will have to spend her days trying to deal with the fact that her parents, Peter (Dylan Walsh) and Ida (Gillian Vigman), have long fallen out of love, partly due to Peter spending their retirement to ensure that Stella could make the most of her final days. There is also the fact that Ida has fallen in love with her best friend, who also happens to be Stella's godmother.

Stella also finds out that her sister, Elizabeth (Brooke Lyons), may have given up her own dreams for her sake, and her often overlooked brother, Aiden (Jayson Blair), has also since lost direction in his life and is still living above the garage. On top of it all, there's her husband, Wes (Elliot Knight), who may have only agreed to marry her knowing that the marriage would only last for six to eight months, tops. Will he still feel the same about her and their marriage now that they're bound to stay together for a whole lot longer than he initially expected?

Stella's gets an unexpected extension, and her life is ironically turned upside down as a result. Will she be able to rise to the challenge of living her life like she's actually living it sans the threat of death looming on the horizon?

"Life Sentence" is expected to premiere on The CW's 2017–18 midseason lineup. Those interested can watch the official trailer for the upcoming series below.