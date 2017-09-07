Lightning Strikes American Airlines Flight After Miami Departure

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) A worker walks underneath an American Airlines airplane at Miami International airport in Miami, Florida, November 29, 2011.

An American Airlines airplane en route from the Miami International Airport (MIA) to Seattle was struck by lightning, forcing it to return to the airport.

Set to take the passengers to the Seattle Tacoma International Airport, AA Flight 134 took off at 8:24 p.m. and then came back safely at 9:35 p.m, per Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Kathleen Bergen.

According to The Aviation Herald, a passenger reported that the lightning struck the aircraft around 10 to 20 minutes after the flight took off.

In a statement to International Business Times, the airline assured the public that the Boeing 737-800 landed in safety and that the passengers were transferred to a new aircraft.

MIA spokesperson Marc Henderson assured to WPLG that no passengers were hurt in the incident and that the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on sight, but only for precaution since the situation did not require their response.

There is no word on whether the airplane sustained damage; however, it is noted that modern aircrafts are designed to withstand such cases.

The Boeing website warns that when an incident like this occurs, it is either the plane gets out unscathed or seriously damaged requiring extensive repairs.

Back in July, the same happened to a British Airways flight from London to Chennai. It was hit by lightning shortly after it took off, but continued its nine-hour journey to the destination.

It was only when it landed that it was discovered there were 40 small holes in the aircraft caused by the lightning strike. Needless to say, it was not allowed to fly to London until everything was fixed.

The same happened in a flight from Luton in England to Dublin back in Aug. 5. Passengers reported a loud bang and a flash out of the engine but the airplane landed safely.

Lightning hits are rare occurrences, per The Hindu Business Line. This is also what an unnamed full-service senior pilot for an Indian airline told the site:

I started flying in 1987. Only on two occasions have lightning struck the aircraft I was piloting.

He requested for anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to the media .