'Lightseekers' RPG Draws Mixed Reviews

PlayFusion's ambitious toys-to-life role-playing game project, "Lightseekers," has been drawing mixed reviews since its release.

Facebook/lightseekersgameThe "Lightseekers" RPG mobile app is now available for download.

Although the game developer has set the actual toys' release on July 1, the mobile app and card games are now available for those who are interested to try them out. The RPG may be downloaded for free for iOS and Android.

Currently, there are two playable heroes: Jax and Kora. Jax is a bionic dinosaur sporting a bright orange color, while Kora is a turquoise underwater creature and a member of the mari race. Players will embark on a quest to rid the fantasy world of the evil Umbron.

According to Kotaku, "Lightseekers" is a pleasant surprise for an action RPG.

"Between what I've played previously and after today's launch, it's a lovely little action RPG, packed with features one generally doesn't expect in a free mobile game, like combat pets that level alongside your character, or different opening sequences for each different Lightseeker race," Kotaku's review reads.

Meanwhile, iDigital Times is not a fan, calling the game "monotonous" and boring. According to the review, there are also problems with regards to the pre-built elemental themed decks. These cards are meant to be scanned via the "Lightseekers" app and will serve as booster packs to the hero in the game. The buffs from the cards, though, are said to be "so insignificant" that players can do without them. Scanning the cards is also allegedly difficult, with the app unable to recognize what is in front of it, often resulting to several frustrating attempts.

The "Lightseekers" physical toys, the seven-inch figures fully equipped with tiny computers and fancy technology, will not be seen in the market until July. Toy enthusiasts are already looking forward to the release. The pieces are powered with LED weapon effects and are fully capable of saving information. An accelerometer will reportedly act as the game controller.