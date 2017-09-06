Lil Wayne Net Worth: $150 Million Rapper Taken to Hospital After Experiencing Seizure

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, has been taken to the hospital on Sunday, Sep. 3. Health is wealth, they say, and in this case, the millionaire rapper will have to make do with his nine-figure net worth for now as he gets better.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Lil Wayne performs during the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Grammy award-winning rap celebrity Lil Wayne was taken to the hospital this weekend after being found in his Westin Hotel room in Chicago, according to Variety. He has reportedly suffered an epileptic seizure in his room, where he was found unconscious on Sunday afternoon.

During his stay in the Northwestern Hospital, the 34-year-old rapper suffered another seizure, sources told TMZ. He was due to have a show in Vegas on Sunday night. The production team for his show checked if he could be discharged in time for his concert, to no avail.

Doctors have advised against an early release for the celebrity, as Wayne is prone to have seizures while flying. He is now grounded for a few days per doctors' orders.

As for his upcoming performance at Drai's Beachblub in Vegas with Rae Sremmurd, that will have to be shelved. An update from Lil Wayne's representative just confirmed that his Vegas gig has been canceled, and the rap star is currently resting.

He might as well, seeing that he can afford a few days off. The New Orleans born rapper is worth a cool $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has been on the way up since he was just nine years old, with his first gig with Cash Money Records as part of the Hot Boys, and later as a solo artist.

He has since overcome numerous controversies, eventually taking over Cash Money Records as president in 2005, followed by a Grammy best rap album award in 2008 for "Tha Carter III."

All the success came with a price, however, as he confided in radio station Power 106 in 2013 that he was epileptic, and has begun to be prone to seizures, according to Reuters.