Lily Collins Finds Love With Former Classmate Jason Vahn

Lily Collins has found herself a new man. While on a trip to Italy, the "To the Bone" and "Okja" star was spotted with a new guy and they seriously packed the PDA after being caught kissing in the island of Ischia. And thankfully, the mystery man is a mystery no more.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The actress was in Italy to promote her new film "To The Bone."

Lily Collins' new beau is none other than Jason Vahn and the two already have so much history together.

According to Just Jared, Collins and Vahn attended the same high school together and were actually classmates. The two graduated from the prestigious Harvard-Westlake School some 10 years ago and now it looks like fate has brought them back together.

In Ischia, every hour is golden hour. But sadly now it's time to go. Until next time... A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

The 28-year-old actress went to Italy to attend the Ischia Film Festival in order to promote her new film, the Netflix-produced "To the Bone." Sometime during the trip, she was joined by Vahn, also 28, and the two had definitely taken the time to explore and catch up.

The supposed couple was seen exploring, doing a little shopping and then finally enjoying the crystal blue waters of Italy. Vahn is an investment analyst for Canyon Capital Advisors.

Collins is the daughter of famed singer Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman. Prior to Vahn, the actress had been in an on-off relationship with fellow actor and "Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" co-star Jamie Campbell Bower. It had also been reported that she dated pop star Nick Jonas.

In "To the Bone," Collins play as the anorexic Ellen who has spent most of her life at different recovery programs but to no avail, the 20-year-old's condition only seems to get worse. For the role, Collins, who also recovered from an eating disorder, had to lose a great amount of weight. The drama film is now available to stream on Netflix.