Lily Collins Praised for Losing Weight; 'To The Bone' Star Shares Shock as She Plays an Anorexic Patient

Lily Collins was shocked to receive praises about her weight loss. She played Ellen, an anorexic young woman in "To the Bone" and losing weight was needed for her role in a film about eating disorder.

Collins, 28, revealed in an interview with The Edit that an older friend of hers, who saw her in between filming, told her she looked great. Her friend wanted to know what she did even as she tried to explain that it was for a movie.

The actress' weight loss made her so thin that the press limited taking her photos while she promoted "To the Bone." "I was told that a lot of media did not want to put me in their magazines," she said.

Facebook/OfficialLilyCollins Lily Collins stars in "To the Bone," a Netflix film about a young woman with an eating disorder.

Collins battled an eating disorder in real life, which made the film more personal. She confessed she did not get medical help while struggling with her problem and the movie made her understand what she went through nearly 10 years ago. She joined eating disorder groups along with Marti Noxon, the movie's director and writer, who also struggled with anorexia.

There was scene in the film where her co-star Carrie Preston (Susan) had to take her photos. "I didn't think she'd actually take one but she did," the actress said, adding, "I saw myself in the photo and my heart dropped."

"To the Bone" left Collin's own mom crying after watching as the film was also personal for her knowing how much her daughter suffered. However, Collins said, these days, she no longer strives to look flawless and perfect.

Meanwhile, "To the Bone" received criticisms from netizens for its highly sensitive theme. People were vocal about how the movie and its dramatization could likely trigger those struggling with eating disorder.

Collins and Noxon, however, felt strongly on why the film needed to be made and watched. Noxon addressed the criticisms in a message on Twitter, saying, "My goal with the film was not to glamorize EDs, but to serve as a conversation starter about an issue that is often too clouded by secrecy and misconceptions."

Netflix subscribers can stream the movie on July 14. Watch the trailer of "To the Bone" in the video below.