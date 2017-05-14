Lily Mo Sheen News: Kate Beckinsale Expresses How Proud She Is as Her Daughter Goes to Prom

Lily Mo Sheen is trading in her casual wear for an attention-grabbing red dress, as it's the time of the year for prom. Proud mom Kate Beckinsale can't help but be poetic about her daughter's coming of age, as she shared on social media a picture of Lily in her prom getup accompanied by a thoughtful caption.

As 18-year old Lily Mo Sheen tried on her prom dress, "Serendipity" star and mother Kate Beckinsale just had to share the moment with fans and followers on Instagram. The picture came with a touching message, complete with a reference to her fallopian tube.

You take my breath away @lily_beckinsale #prom you're funny and clever and gorgeous and just enough crazy to be my favourite person in world. My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on May 14, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

This potentially embarrassing post by her mom would be nothing new to Lily, who must have gotten used to this posts by now from her actress mom and her dad, "Underworld" star Michael Sheen. As shared by Refinery 29, it seems like her parents have been inadvertently, or perhaps knowingly, mortified their daughter at some points in her life, with hilarious results.

One time, Michael Sheen picked up his 17-year-old daughter like a baby while crying, when Lily gave them the news that she got into college. The moment is now preserved, maybe forever, as an Instagram post by Kate who has 826,000 followers — most of which would have witnessed how Lily's parents looked like they couldn't believe the miracle that a college deigned to accept their daughter.

Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen are unmarried, with Sheen currently dating comedian Sarah Silverman, who's also good friends with Beckinsale. Nonetheless, they always give all they can for their daughter Lily Mo, who's now all grown up.