Limited Nintendo Switch Stock Available on GameStop, Best Buy and Toys 'R' Us on Friday, April 28

Gamers who are still hunting for a Nintendo Switch console will have a chance to get one starting Friday, March 28, as retail stores across the United States will have available stock of the popular gaming device in time for the launch of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)Nintendo's new game console Switch is pictured after its presentation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2017.

GameStop, Best Buy and Toys "R" Us have announced limited stocks of the Switch that are up for grabs upon the release of the new "Mario Kart" game on Friday, April 28.

GameStop made an early announcement on Wednesday that the Nintendo Switch will be available in limited quantities from their stores, according to Polygon. There's a good chance, however, that the stock at a GameStop store has already been sold out, so prospective buyers are advised to make a quick call before dropping by a store.

As of today, GameStop is still selling its Nintendo Switch bundle, which includes the console, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the downloadable content (DLC) Expansion Pass for "The Legend of Zelda," plus a 128 GB memory card.

Similarly, Best Buy stores will have limited stock of Nintendo Switch units in its stores in the United States. To prepare for the hordes of buyers, each store will give tickets to customers who will line up in their stores, with each ticket corresponding to one Nintendo Switch unit they have on stock. Buyers are thus advised to go to the stores early to be first in the queue.

Some of Best Buy's Nintendo Switch consoles will also be made available on their website, but according to a Best Buy representative who spoke with Polygon on this matter, they "cautioned that customers might have better luck if they head to their local store."

Toys "R" Us has advised prospective buyers that "all stores nationwide will have limited inventory of the console," which will probably not last very long considering their stores open at 10 a.m. and given the huge demand for the gaming device.