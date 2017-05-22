'Limitless' Season 2 News: Producers Have Completed Concept But No Renewal Yet

After the success of the first season of "Limitless," viewers of the show are waiting for the announcement of a second season. However, no media platform has yet to acquire the show for season 2 to happen.

Facebook/LimitlessCBS Jake McDorman as Brian Finch and Jennifer Carpenter as Rebecca Harris on "Limitless."

"Limitless" was first shown on CBS and the story of the show revolved around the use of the NZT pill, which causes several enhancements to a person's memory, motivation, attention and other mental abilities. After high ratings for the first few episodes, the latter episodes of "Limitless" received a noticeable drop in ratings. Consequently, CBS decided to forego a renewal for the series.

The first season ended with NZT becoming public knowledge, which means a lot of possibilities for the second season to explore. Also, Brian's (Jake McDorman) secret of not having any side effects with the NZT pill was also revealed to the FBI, which means it could be the end of his career.

When "Limitless" executive producer Craig Sweeney was asked about what season 2 would be about, he answered, "We're going to make some changes to the show, but it will remain essentially — we do find a way for it to be Brian taking NZT working with Rebecca (Jennifer Carpenter) and Boyle (Hill Harper) and a couple new members on the team, solving crimes and having fun a week-to-week basis."

With a season 2 already planned by the producers, it's only a matter of a time before it lands a media platform to show the next season. There have been reports that the producers of the show are having talks with Netflix and Amazon, for viewers to be able to keep up with the show's storyline. Although, neither party has confirmed any news regarding the possibility of showing "Limitless" season 2.

With all these reports going around, one thing is for sure, "Limitless" fans are keeping their fingers crossed for a second season.