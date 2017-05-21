Lindsay Lohan Jewelry Line News: 'Something Is in the Works,' Says Star's Rep

Apart from being an actress, model, singer, and fashion designer, Lindsay Lohan is reportedly now working on her own jewelry line.

Speculations that the 30-year-old star will soon be launching a jewelry line started when she posted a photo of her on Instagram a couple of weeks ago during the time she attended the Cannes Film Festival.

The photo shows Lohan on a yacht while wearing a minimalist cartilage earring, which was captioned with several hashtags including one that says "#LohanJewelry."

#cannes #chakra #blessed #LohanJewelry @ssh_maritime A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

She also posted another photo of her wearing the same earring with a different outfit, and still with the #LohanJewelry hashtag.

#chakra @ssh_maritime #LohanJewelry A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on May 20, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

While Lohan herself has not yet made any statement regarding the matter, her rep has allegedly told celebrity news website Page Six that "something is in the works." Whether or not this was in reference to a new collection of jewelry design by Lohan, people will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter thinks a jewelry line would be an interesting business venture for the "Parent Trap" actress since she was accused of stealing a necklace worth $2,500 from a Los Angeles jeweler many years ago.

She was also supposed to launch a jewelry line back in 2011 with famous jeweler Pascal Mouawad, but unfortunately, that did not come into fruition. However, throughout the years, she has made various collaborations with different fashion labels. According to Vogue, Lohan had been able to work with British label Lavish Alice and Parisian label Emanuel Ungaro in the past.

In other news, Lohan recently made headlines when she showed up at socialite Hofit Golan's birthday celebration wearing a gold sequined dress with sheer side details that suggested the star went commando at the London party.