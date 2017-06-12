Lindsay Lohan Launches Preemium Lifestyle Website
Lindsay Lohan is back on the radar. And this time, she has a new lifestyle website that promises a look at her personal life.
Lohan announced the launch of her new lifestyle website through social media. She told potential subscribers on her Preemium site: "I will give you access to all my exclusive content and tell you all my secrets and breaking news before anyone else."
Additionally, Lohan promised that subscribers will be able to read personal diary entries, watch video updates and view exclusive personal photos. The actress also revealed that there will be fashion and beauty tutorials on the site, as well as shopping guides, behind-the-scenes content and a whole lot more.
Lohan has already published some posts on the site. Of course, interested fans will have to pay a monthly subscription fee, which is priced at $2.99.
"I am in a period of renewal and that's why I deleted all my posts from Instagram," her first entry revealed. The oldest post on Lohan's Instagram account was shared in January of this year.
Fans remember Lohan as the star of iconic movies like "The Parent Trap" and "Mean Girls." The 30-year-old has been through a lot and even took a break from acting and the spotlight altogether.
However, she has since restarted her career. Lohan is currently filming an upcoming British comedy series titled "Sick Note." She plays Katerina West and stars opposite Rupert Grint of "Harry Potter" fame, Nick Frost and Don Johnson. She has been sharing photos from the set on her Instagram account.
The "Freaky Friday" actress is also turning 31 this coming Sunday, July 2. She has a birthday celebration planned in Mykonos, Greece. She even took to Twitter recently to invite Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyonce to the bash.
