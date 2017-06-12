Lindsay Lohan Launches Preemium Lifestyle Website

Lindsay Lohan is back on the radar. And this time, she has a new lifestyle website that promises a look at her personal life.

REUTERS/Stephane MaheLindsay Lohan poses during the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2017 event.

Lohan announced the launch of her new lifestyle website through social media. She told potential subscribers on her Preemium site: "I will give you access to all my exclusive content and tell you all my secrets and breaking news before anyone else."

Additionally, Lohan promised that subscribers will be able to read personal diary entries, watch video updates and view exclusive personal photos. The actress also revealed that there will be fashion and beauty tutorials on the site, as well as shopping guides, behind-the-scenes content and a whole lot more.