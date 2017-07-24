Linkin Park North American Tour Cancelled; Will Band Break-Up Now?

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Califonia.

Linkin Park has cancelled their upcoming "One More Light" tour, following the death of the band's singer Chester Bennington. The band has not yet released an official statement as a group, following the shocking news. What's in store for Linkin Park now?

Live Nation, the event group promoting the tour, officially announced the cancellation of all events for Linkin Park's upcoming North American "One More Light" dates. "We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington," Live Nation said in a statement on Friday, July 21.

"The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," the tour promoter added, as quoted by Rolling Stone.

The band has just wrapped up the European Leg of their tour of their new LP "One More Light" when Bennington died in what appears to be a suicide on Thursday, July 20.

The North American segment of their events are supposed to start on Thursday, June 27, from Mansfield, Massachusetts, and on to other venues in the United States and North America. The "One More Light" tour would have culminated in an October 22 concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Two dates were set aside for a co-headline tour with Blink-182 called "Welcome to Blinkin Park." The events, one set on July 28 in Flushing New York and the other on July 30 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, remain on schedule. Presumably, Blink-182 could push through without Linkin Park for the two dates.

Chester Bennington, 41, died by hanging at his home in South California, according to Reuters. There are few clues from the Linkin Park frontman himself to pinpoint the exact circumstances of his suicide so far, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

"He was found hanging in his bedroom. No note was found," Ed Winter, a spokesman for the coroner's office, said in a statement on Friday, July 21.