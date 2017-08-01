Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Finally Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Chester Bennington has finally been laid to rest. The Linkin Park singer was given a private funeral service on Saturday, July 29, at the South Coast Botanic Gardens located near his home in Palos Verdes, California.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs "Burn It Down" at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Califonia.

According to TMZ, about 200 guests, several of whom were Bennington's friends and musicians he collaborated with, attended the funeral. A full stage had also been set up for the funeral and was used for the musical tributes offered to Bennington.

Security had been very tight during the service as the 41-year-old singer's family wanted everything to be private. Prior to this, fans of Bennington and his band organized several memorials across the world. Paying tribute to Bennington's rock star status, guests who attended the funeral service had to wear wristbands and an access pass which is similar to what is used at concerts.

Bennington's wife, Talinda, previously shared a message following the death of her husband.

"He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice and now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so," she said.

The frontman of the massively successful nu rock band Linkin Park passed away on July 20. It was revealed that the singer had died of suicide after he was found hanging in his home. Throughout his career, Bennington was known to struggle with drugs and alcohol as well as fighting depression and it now appears that the singer has lost the fight.

News of the singer's death quickly spread like wildfire with many taking to social media to express their shock and grief over Bennington's death.