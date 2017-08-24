Linkin Park to Hold Public Memorial in Honor of Their Late Frontman Chester Bennington

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus) Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was pronounced dead at age 41 on July 20, 2017.

Chester Bennington's death left a wide gaping hole in the hearts of Linkin Park fans worldwide, and soon, they would be able to honor their late favorite singer.

Linkin Park announced last Tuesday via Twitter that they will be holding a public memorial soon for their recently deceased frontman Chester Bennington, which would be held in Los Angeles.

"Just wanted to say thank you to all our fans around the world for the tremendous outpouring of love, which has strengthened our spirit during this incredibly difficult time. The five of us are so grateful for all of your support as we heal and build the future of Linkin Park. We are working on a special public event in Los Angeles to honor Chester's memory, and look forward to sharing details with you soon," Linkin Park said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Bennington was laid to rest last July 29 at the South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates, Ca, in a private ceremony attended by 500 individuals, mostly close friends and family of the singer. His death was ruled as suicide, and after news broke out that the 41-year-old singer had died, Linkin Park immediately canceled their North American tour and have not performed in public ever since.

Tributes came flooding in upon his death with several artists dedicating their shows and covering some of Linkin Park's songs in honor of Chester Bennington. Just recently, Coldplay's Chris Martin performed his own rendition of "Crawling," while rapper Jay-Z performed his collaborative song with Linkin Park "Numb/Encore" at the V Festival. Fans all over the world had also set up several memorial events dedicated to Bennington.

"We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place," Linkin Park said in a statement expressing their grief at the loss of their dear friend and bandmate.