Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead at 41: Singer's Death Ruled as Suicide

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of the highly celebrated band Linkin Park, has passed away. The 41-year-old was found hanging in his house near Los Angeles on Thursday.

Reuters/Steve Marcus Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, died on Thursday from apparent suicide

It is truly a sad day especially for the diehard fans of Linkin Park. The music industry has once again lost a gem. Bennington, who was most notably known for his impeccable screaming vocals, helped propel the rock-rap band into becoming one of the most successful musical acts of the 2000s.

News of his death was first reported by TMZ. According to the report, Bennington's death was caused by suicide.

During his lifetime, Bennington was known to have battled many demons. For many years, the musician struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and previously shared that he had contemplated suicide after he was abused by an older male as a child.

Mike Shinoda, Bennington's friend and bandmate, confirmed the news via Twitter saying, "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

The band's bassist, Dave Farrell, apparently couldn't find enough words to describe their grief and simply tweeted the word, "Heartbroken."

Warner Bros. Records has released a statement regarding Bennington's suicide, praising the singer's talent and sending their condolences to his family.

"Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his band-mates and his many friends," Cameron Stang, Warner Bros. Records CEO and chairman, said in a statement.

Bennington was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell who also committed suicide last May. Bennington even performed the song "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen during Cornell's funeral. It is said that his suicide coincided with Cornell's birthday.

Details regarding the singer's funeral have yet to be disclosed.

The music industry quickly took to Twitter to express their grief and shock about Bennington's passing. Artists such as Rihanna, Jimmy Kimmel and Chance the Rapper have all paid their tributes.

Bennington is survived by his six children and his wife.