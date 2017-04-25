'Lion King' Movie Release Date, Latest News: 'Jungle Book' Director Jon Favreau Tapped to Helm Film, Teases What Fans Should Expect

Following the successful live-action adaptations of its animated classics, Disney is at it yet again. Recently, the reimagining of "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson broke box office records and surpassed "The Jungle Book's" billion-dollar milestone. Now, reports suggest that the live-action of another hit Disney classic, "The Lion King," is well underway.

Youtube/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ireland A screenshot from the official trailer of the "The Lion King 3D."

Disney previously hired "The Jungle Book" director Jon Favreau to helm the live-action adaptation of "The Lion King," which debuted in theaters in 1994. The studio was reportedly very happy about how "The Jungle Book" turned out so it hired Favreau once again to direct one of the greatest and most loved Disney animated adventures of all time.

At the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 21, Favreau revealed that he would apply what he had learned from "The Jungle Book" to "The Lion King." The director said people grew up with the original movie and it had an emotional impact on them, so he plans to honor what's already there.

"'The Jungle Book' was 50 years ago, 'Lion King' was 20, and people grew up with it in an age of video where they watched it over and over again. So, I have to really examine all of those plot points. Also, the myths are very strong in it, so you're hitting something even deeper than the movie sometimes. What I'm trying to do is honor what was there. There are certain expectations people have," he said.

Favreau also mentioned that he wanted to surprise the audience along the way so they'll enjoy the upcoming movie even more. He admitted getting greater pressure, considering how beloved the original "The Lion King" movie was when it hit theaters more than two decades ago.

As of this writing, only a few actors have been confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming movie. Filming for the upcoming movie will begin next month.