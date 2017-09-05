Lionel Messi Transfer Rumors 2017: Barça Worried Messi Might Leave Next Summer

(Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea) Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match against Eibar, May 21, 2017.

Tensions were already high when Barcelona came away empty-handed after the transfer deadline, so as expected, it didn't take long for reports to come out saying that Lionel Messi would consider leaving after his contract ends.

Messi still hasn't signed a contract extension with Barça, and according to The Sun, Manchester City are keeping an eye on the situation. Spanish news outlet Don Balón has also claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him as well, and Neymar and Ángel Di María are reportedly communicating with the Argentine forward on a regular basis.

PSG still have to pay up to €180 million next season if they want to sign Kylian Mbappé permanently after his season-long loan from Monaco, but they should have no problem signing Messi if it's on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, Diario Gol has reported that Messi is only willing to sign an extension if former club president Joan Laporta returns to run Barcelona.

A lot of fans blamed current Barça president Josep Bartomeu for the club's inability to sign their top transfer targets this summer, and it seemed that Messi might feel the same way.

"Messi supposedly blames Bartomeu for the club's plight and, in particular, Neymar's controversial exit. Despite Barcelona being regarded as a greater team than PSG, Neymar was still unable to be convinced to stay in Catalonia for at least one more season," Jack Otway said in his column for the Express.

"Bartomeu's power has been weakened considerably given the nightmare summer. And Messi wants Laporta to return to Barcelona — and that decision could prove pivotal as to whether he stays or goes," he added.

Barcelona's La Liga campaign may have gotten off to a good start, but the club is in disarray and they will have to find a way to "right the ship" otherwise their best player's going to leave next summer.