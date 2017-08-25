Lionel Messi Transfer Rumors 2017: Messi's Father Negotiating With Manchester City Over Potential Transfer Next Summer

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez) Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after he scored their first goal against Deportivo Alaves, May 27, 2017.

Manchester City are unlikely to sign Lionel Messi before this summer's transfer window closes, but it seems that they are already planning ahead for next summer.

The Sun has reported that Messi's father, Jorge, has met with City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, to discuss a potential transfer to the Premier League next summer on a free transfer.

"Sources have told SunSport the duo spoke about the possibility of Messi, 30, joining City. But any deal would be difficult and have to wait until at least next summer," Dan King said in his report for The Sun.

Begiristain was Barcelona's director of football from 2003 to 2010, while City boss Pep Guardiola served as the club's manager from 2008 to 2012. Guardiola popularized the "tiki-taka" style of football during his tenure as Barça manager, and he managed to make the most of Messi's talent by playing him as a false-nine.

City chief executive officer Ferran Soriano was with Barcelona as well from 2003 to 2008, serving as vice-president and general manager

Barcelona have previously announced that Messi has agreed to sign a contract extension to stay with the club until 2021, but several reports have come out saying that this wasn't true.

"Quite apart from the situation with Messi and what happens next, they lied. They lied to their fans and that is really problematic. It puts Messi in a position where he must be thinking: 'What on earth is going on? Why has this been said when it simply isn't true?'" the Guardian's Sid Lowe said in an interview with ESPN.

Of course, it's quite possible that Messi is doing this to pressure Barcelona to make more signings before the summer transfer window closes next week. But will he walk away from the club he spent his entire career with if they fail to give him a supporting cast capable of challenging the best in Europe?