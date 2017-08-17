Lionsgate Announces Plans for a Theme Park Featuring the Worlds of 'Hunger Games,' 'Twilight,' and More

Facebook/MockingjayMovie Jennifer Lawrence stars as Katniss Everdeen in "Hunger Games."

Fans of the massively successful book and film franchise "Hunger Games" will soon be able to visit the adventurous world of Panem.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced that it would be bringing back its most popular franchises and reinventing them in a way people could personally get immersed into the wonderous worlds of the studio's films. This would include the likes of "Hunger Games," "Twilight," and "Now You See Me" brought together in a fun-filled theme park that people would surely love. This reinvention would be in the form of a theme park that is set to be built in South Korea.

In partnership with Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd., the developer of Jeju Shinhwa World in South Korea, Lionsgate plans to open the "Lionsgate Movie World," which will be centered around the famous film properties the studio is renowned for. The theme park will be approximately 1.3 million square feet, and there, the studio wishes for visitors to be able to experience in real life actual scenes from their famous movies by way of attractions and recreated streets and towns built in the area of Jeju Shinhwa World.

"Visitors can experience actual movie scenes through state-of-the-art rides, attractions and 4D Intellectual Property (IP) reproduced streets and towns. Each zone will also feature themed restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops and entertainment performances," Lionsgate says in a press release.

While movie-based theme parks have become quite a popular venture for film studios, but for Lionsgate, this is the first time that it would ever go into the world of theme parks following Universal Studio's "Wizarding World of Harry Potter" and Disney's upcoming "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

20th Century Fox, too, is set to open its own theme park based on the "Planet of the Apes" franchise as well as "Titanic."

"Lionsgate Movie World" is set to open sometime in 2019.