Lisa Vanderpump News: Reality Star to Open New Restaurant in West Hollywood

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly opening a new restaurant in West Hollywood.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Lisa Vanderpump arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016.

According to TMZ, the diner is to be situated on the same street as Sur and Pump, also owned by Vanderpump. Sources revealed that the new eatery will a joint venture between Vanderpump and her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

The 56-year-old entrepreneur and the reality star's partners are already working on the restaurant's paperwork for ownership and management. The restaurant is expected to open this November.

The idea of Vanderpump, Sandoval and Schwartz teaming up in a venture was discussed briefly during the last season of "Vanderpump Rules" in 2016. She proposed the business idea to both men who went along with the project.

However, Schwartz had some second thoughts about joining, telling Daily Dish, "I mean it's so up-in-the-air, but at first I was just like 'Oh my god, I can't do this. I don't want to tarnish your reputation that you spent 30 years building."

The trio had already been thinking about putting the restaurant in close proximity to other restaurants owned by Vanderpump. However, while they already scouted for a spot, they only talked about it once since then.

The decision to open a new restaurant comes just two months after a blaze engulfed the building where Sur and Pump is located. Customers had to be evacuated from the premises as the fire spread. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze started from the restaurant's electrical room and caused $50,000 worth of damage.

Vanderpump made her fortune from opening restaurants in her native United Kingdom. Before moving to the United States and starring in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spin-off, "Vanderpump Rules," she designed 26 of the London-based bars and restaurants she co-owns with her husband, Ken Todd.