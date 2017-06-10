'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Movie Cast News: Will Disney Cast Henry Cavill as Prince Eric in Adaptation?

While there haven't been any official cast announcements for the live-action adaptation of the "Little Mermaid" so far, fans have one wish on who Disney could pick as Prince Eric. He's none other than the "Man of Steel" star himself, Henry Cavill.

The 34-year-old star have fans calling on Disney on social media to consider him for the live adaptation. They think the actor, best identified for his role as Superman/Clark Kent, closely resembles how a real-life Prince Eric would look on "Little Mermaid."

Some fans even went as far as to also call on Disney to cast Amy Adams as Ariel, the mermaid who longs to be human so she can marry her prince. Adams and Cavill have proven they have chemistry as a couple. The actress plays Lois Lane in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) franchise.

Disney named just one person involved in this project so far. The studio tapped Lin Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton") to create more original music for the "Little Mermaid" live-action. But Disney isn't the only studio doing a version of "Little Mermaid." Universal Studios and Conglomerate Media/Kingsway Productions also have their versions, as per Teen Vogue.

Universal's live-adaption was supposed to star Chloe Moretz ("Kick-Ass") as Ariel but the actress announced in September 2016 that she's dropping out of the project. The other production, meanwhile, stars William Moseley ("The Royals") and Poppy Drayton ("The Shannara Chronicles") and the movie will be released this year.

Meanwhile, ABC, a Disney-owned TV network, will be bringing a "Little Mermaid Live!" musical to the small screen next season. Robert Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, told Variety this production will not be a typical live musical. Scenes from the animated movie will be flashed on screen but the songs will be performed live by celebrities.