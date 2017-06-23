'Little Mermaid' Live-Action News: Sofia Coppola's Dark Version Would Have Been a Logistical Nightmare

Sophia Coppola is finally talking in detail about why she dropped out of the "Little Mermaid" live-action movie under Universal. The director gave up the project in 2015 after realizing the dark version was going to become a logistical nightmare.

Pixabay/An_Photos Sophia Coppola's "Little Mermaid" live-action version was going to be dark.

Coppola revealed she wanted "The Little Mermaid" to be shot underwater initially, as per Indie Wire. But after doing some tests, Coppola learned it won't come out realistic on camera.

Coppola also realized the movie was going to be a big-scale project and she admitted that this wouldn't jive with her work ethics with the studio as she's the type who wants to be in full control, even in the editing room. So, she decided it was best to part with Universal's Working Title for this project.

"When it's smaller, you can have exactly what you have in mind," she told Variety. "For me, it wasn't a good fit."

Universal's "Little Mermaid" live-action would have followed the original story and not the Disney version. The mermaid took her own life in the Hans Christian Andersen version, which became a Danish legend. The studio cast Chloe Moretz to star in the film but in 2016, the actress also announced she's no longer interested in playing the role of the mermaid.

"I'm just becoming more picky and particular about what roles I'm choosing," she told E! News. "I think as an actor you have a huge opportunity to find yourself through the roles that you choose."

Since then, Universal's production has been in limbo. The studio has not announced any replacement director or actress at this point.

Meanwhile, Disney is also coming out with its "Little Mermaid" live-action treatment. This version will closely follow the animation that came out in 1989. Casting, however, hasn't been underway. So far, the studio has only hired Lin-Manuel Miranda to create new music for the movie.