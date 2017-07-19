'Little Mermaid' Live-Action Remake News, Updates: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken Writing Additional Songs

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is definitely collaborating with musical composer Alan Menken for additional songs to be used in the "Little Mermaid" live-action movie from Disney. Menken himself confirmed this at the Disney D23 Expo.

Miranda's participation in the "Little Mermaid" live-action adaptation has been in the news for over a year since Disney announced the project. The extent of his involvement, however, was not known until Menken himself confirmed this detail over the weekend.

"For the live-action 'Little Mermaid,' I'm writing additional songs with lyrics by 'Hamilton' and 'Moana' songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda," the composer stated.

Menken created the original music and songs from the "Little Mermaid" animation that Disney released in 1989. The live-action will be based on this.

Miranda, meanwhile, has given credit to cartoons for sparking his interest in music.

"I saw 'Little Mermaid' when I was 10 and it changed my life," he said at the last Academy Awards. "I couldn't believe they broke into a Caribbean tune in the middle of a Disney movie."

Miranda has also been tied to Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" where he plays Jack, a lamplighter and friend of Mary (Emily Blunt).

"In no world in my mind did the chance to play in the land of Mary Poppins even exist," he said, adding that "Mary Poppins" was another iconic thing from his childhood and it was unbelievable that he is now part of its remake.

Aside from doing the music, Miranda is also one of the producers of the "Little Mermaid" live-action movie along with Marc Platt. Casting and the movie's release date have not yet been announced. This adaptation joins Disney's other live-action film projects as the studio is also doing "Mulan," "Aladdin," "Lion King" and "Dumbo."

The "Little Mermaid" animation was adapted from a Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. It was the first Disney cartoon to land an Oscar nomination in 1990 after 13 years. Under Menken, the movie won Best Song and Best Original Score.