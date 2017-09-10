'Little Nightmares Complete Edition' Announced for a Late October Release

Facebook/worldoflittlenightmares Promotional picture for "Little Nightmares: The Depths."

"Little Nightmares Complete Edition" is coming right before Halloween.

This news comes after an announcement made by Bandai Namco revealing that a complete edition is set to be released for the popular horror game "Little Nightmares." According to the announcement, "Little Nightmares Complete Edition" will be available by the end of October.

Along with the release of the full game is a seasonal code which would be given to players. This code would allow them to download a seasonal pass which, in turn, would grant access to all of the three DLCs of "Little Nightmares." The first of these DLCs called "The Depths" had already been released last July, and it is expected that the other two would eventually follow suit before the year ends.

In "The Depths," players get to control the character of the Runaway Kid, a young boy, who follows what seems to be the main protagonist of the game, Six, and takes the flashlight she leaves behind. The Kid's journey will have him encounter the main antagonist, The Janitor, as well as a new foe in the form of The Granny who lives in the place called The Depths. At the end of the game, he, along with Six, is captured by The Janitor.

The DLCs are said to give a different perspective on the adventures of Six. The second of these DLCs, "The Hideaway," will be released this November, and it also features The Kid.

Upon its release back in April, "Little Nightmares" was met with mostly positive reviews from the critics. Most of the praise was given to the game's storyline, the sound, graphics and even the overall atmosphere of the game. And while there are praises, there are also a few complaints which were mostly directed at the game's short length, checkpoint system and the long loading time.

Hopefully, these issues will be resolved as the game progresses further into its DLCs.