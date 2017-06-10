'Little Nightmares' DLC News: Three-Part Season Pass Announced

The hit puzzle-platformer horror adventure game "Little Nightmares" is getting a season pass with three new chapters to allow gamers to further explore the ever-mysterious The Maw, where protagonist Six finds herself trapped in.

(Photo: Tarsier Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)A promotional image for the first "Little Nightmares" DLC.

As revealed on the official blog of Tarsier Studios, the three-episode arc is called Secrets of the Maw, all of which will tell a "parallel escape story" that simultaneously takes place along with the main game.

This set of "Little Nightmares" downloadable content (DLC) feature a new character called The Runaway, which could be the character teased by Bandai Namco Entertainment and Tarsier Studios last month. He happens to be another prisoner at The Maw.

The first chapter of the season pass is called The Depths set to be released next month. It is set in the flooded section of The Maw and will be as big as The Lair sequence in the main game.

This DLC will come with a set of brand-new water mechanics that will be harder to solve, which makes for longer playthrough, as per "Little Nightmares" producer Stephen Halett.

Set for release in November, the second chapter in the "Little Nightmares" season pass is called The Hideaway, which will take the action and the terror to the engine room with shifting terrain to boot.

The name of the third and final chapter of Secrets of the Maw was not revealed, but it was teased as "a last secret location offering a different perspective on Six's adventures." It will be released January next year.

"Each chapter is set in a new environment with new gameplay features and new challenges players will have to overcome," Halett said of the "Little Nightmares" DLCs.

He pointed out that while the Secrets of the Maw chapters are all "self-contained adventures," it is best to go through the main game and play the DLCs in order.