'Little Nightmares' DLC Trailer: First Part of 'Secrets of the Maw' Teased

Tarsier Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment A promotional image for the first "Little Nightmares" DLC

Players of the puzzle-platformer horror adventure game "Little Nightmares" can now download the first piece of its episodic downloadable content (DLC). Tarsier Studios teased the update, titled "The Depths," back in May, and it will star a young boy.

The game, which currently has a TV adaptation well underway, is heavily reminiscent of stop-motion films like "Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline." The series will be directed by Henry Selick who also directed the aforementioned films as well as other stop-motion productions.

However, the game's success is not limited to the small screen as the source material itself has received the first of its three-part DLC package. "The Depths," part of an overarching story called "Secrets of the Maw," will have players assume the role of another prisoner called the Runaway Kid.

Players will have to solve water-based puzzles as the young boy while swimming around in a scary, flooded basement. All the while, they must avoid a monster lurking in the shadows known only as "The Granny."

The "Little Nightmares" expansion will include three areas that are not part of the title's core gameplay. Aside from the "The Depths," "Secrets of the Maw" will subsequently release "The Hideaway" and other hidden part of "The Maw" in November and January 2018, respectively.

"The Depths" will cost $10 for those who have yet to get an expansion pass for the game. For those who are contemplating on getting it, reviews of the expansion and the game itself are quite positive in general.

A Complete Edition of the game containing the base games and all the expansions is also available for pre-purchase. All future content will be accessible once they are available in their respective platforms.

"Little Nightmares" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC both via physical copies and digital downloads.