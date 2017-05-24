'Little Nightmares' news: Accolade trailer hints at new character's arrival

A new character might be joining "Little Nightmares" in a future downloadable content (DLC).

Facebook/worldoflittlenightmaresPromotional still from "Little Nightmares"

Bandai Namco recently released a new trailer detailing the recognitions "Little Nightmares" has received since its launch in April. The 69-second clip begins like the usual accolades trailer but the final moments hint there's something more. Around the 55-second mark, lead character Six is looking at an eye-shaped monitor that has the image of a young boy wearing blue pajamas on it.

Reportedly, the mysterious boy in the teaser could be a new character who will be introduced in future DLC. However, some believe he could be part of a remixed campaign. There is no official word from the publisher on who the boy is, but fans speculate he is a character Six passed in "Little Nightmares." It's also possible that he is a child from the dormitory area seen early in the game.

"Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe and Tarsier Studios are pleased to share the accolade trailer of their suspense-adventure game," reads a press release from Bandai Namco, adding, "Be patient and watch it till the very end to get a clue about the future of Little Nightmares... Who's that boy?"

"Little Nightmares" is an adventure platform game set in a 3D space. Players take control of Six, a small, yellow raincoat-clad character, as they try to escape a series of dark and creepy rooms. Strange-looking creatures appear in the game and players will need to avoid them at all cost. The goal is to walk toward the bright lights while avoiding the obstacles in each level.

The puzzle-platformer is often compared to Tim Burton's popular films due to its grim storyline. Some gamers say it has a similar format with adventure video games "Limbo" and "Inside."

Developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, "Little Nightmares" is available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.