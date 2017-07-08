'Little Nightmares' News: Tarsier Studios Releases First DLC Titled, 'The Depths'

Facebook/worldoflittlenightmares "Little Nightmares: The Depths" now available on the PlayStation Store

Developed by Tarsier Studios, "Little Nightmares" has garnered positive reviews from the gaming community since it was released last April 28. It has been such a success that the developers promptly released its first downloadable content (DLC). Titled "The Depths," the DLC is part of "Secrets of the Maw," which is the alternate story for "Little Nightmares."

"Secrets of the Maw" is part of an expansion pass that is priced at $10. It contains three chapters: "The Depths," "The Hideaway," and another that is yet to be given a title. The last two are expected to be released in November of this year and January next year, respectively. In the meantime, the trailer of "The Depths" shows that the game will allow players take up the role of the Runaway Kid instead of Six.

The DLC features Runaway Kid in a flooded and truly terrifying basement in his attempt to avoid Granny, a monster that is looking to abduct him. He is tasked to solve puzzles in the water and swim through the dark-colored flood. True to the nature of "Secrets of the Maw," it will run in the same universe as "Little Nightmares," all while introducing new areas in the game that players can explore.

"Little Nightmares" was published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is a popular and critically acclaimed video game that features puzzles in order to progress through the campaign characterized as horror and adventure. Game Zone has previously reviewed "Little Nightmares" as an entertaining experience that represents the creativity of the developers. It features exciting gameplay, thrilling soundtracks, and mind-boggling mystery. It is definitely a game that Tim Burton fans would love to get their hands on and explore the world of Six, the protagonist of the story.

"The Depths" is now available for download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.