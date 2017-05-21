'Little Nightmares' Update: New Accolades Trailer Teases DLC, New Character

It is looking like Six of "Little Nightmares" will be getting company, at least based on a new trailer released for the puzzle-platformer horror adventure game.

(Photo: Tarsier Studios)A screenshot of "Little Nightmares."

The trailer was meant to thank fans and critics alike for the rave reviews and the support that "Little Nightmares" got since its release last month.

At the end of the clip, however, a little boy appears as the yellow-clad Six opens some sort of vault. As teased in the press release obtained by VG247, this boy will go on to play a role in whatever that's coming next in "Little Nightmares."

"Be patient and watch until the very end to get a clue about the future of Little Nightmares. Who's that boy?" the press release reads.

Media outlets believe that the little boy will either be the central character in a downloadable content (DLC) planned for the game or he will be added as a companion for the protagonist.

There are also those who speculate that this new boy will turn the game around by having Six as the nightmare he will do everything to get away from.

However, it looks like fans, who were left intrigued by the clip, will have to wait a bit longer before they learn what developer Tarsier Studios has in store for "Little Nightmares."

Either way, gamers are happy that there is new content coming to the game. After all, many were left clamoring for more after playing through the entire main game.

"Little Nightmares" gives gamers the opportunity to play with their childhood fears. The official description for the game reads: