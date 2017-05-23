'Little People, Big World' Baby Update: Zach and Tori Welcome Son Jackson, Jeremy and Audrey Prepare Possible Names for Daughter

After Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their first son named Jackson Kyle Roloff on Friday, May 12, another "Little People, Big World" baby is on her way to the world.

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld"Little People Big World" to welcome another baby in the family

Zach's twin brother Jeremy and his wife Audrey Botti are expecting their first baby girl in September, just months after Zach and Tori's son Jackson Kyle came out.

TLC recently posted a clip where Jeremy and Audrey are seen discussing potential baby names for their upcoming daughter. In the clip, Jeremy asks his wife if she has any preferred name because he has none. Audrey replies that she has several in mind.

Then Jeremy tells her that he would have wanted to name their daughter something "peculiar, but not weird." Audrey agrees, saying that she also wants the name to be "something unique."

The video also features the couple's answer when asked if there is a chance for their baby to have the same dwarfism condition like Zach and their parents Matt and Amy Roloff. According to Jeremy, the chances for his daughter to be a little person could be very slim.

"I carry my dad's gene, but it's a recessive gene — not a dominant gene — so Audrey would have to carry the same gene," the reality show star shares. Her wife also agrees with her husband, saying, "Even our doctor told us it's pretty much impossible for you to have that, and there's no history of dwarfism in my family."

On the other hand, Zach and Tori have yet to reveal if baby Jackson also has his father's dwarfism condition. According to reports, the couple is still busy taking care of their newborn child at this point.

TLC is currently airing "Little People, Big World" season 17 on Tuesdays, 9 p.m. EDT.