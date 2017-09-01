'Little People, Big World' News: Fans Slam Zach and Tori for Taking their Baby to Disneyland, Amy for Traveling with Boyfriend
A lot has been happening lately with the Roloff family of "Little People, Big World," and fans do not seem amused by their whereabouts.
Zach and Tori Roloff recently took Baby J to Disneyland, and while this would seem like a dream family vacation, viewers of their reality series did not think that bringing a three-month-old baby to an amusement park was a good idea.
After Tori posted a photo of their family in Disneyland on her Instagram page, she received mixed reactions from her followers. While some were excited for them, there were others who made negative comments.
I promised Zachary this trip wouldn't turn into Disney... but oops... we couldn't resist. What a day. I definitely cried as we left my favorite place. It was such a treat to be able to take my son to Disneyland for the first time. It's the first of many I'm sure, but this trip will always hold a special place in my heart!! Thank you SO much again @themikegabrielart @kelseyflynnrodriguez and @_bridgetgabriel
According to InTouch Weekly, fans slammed the couple because Baby J would not remember any of it.
Somebody reportedly said that they should have waited until he was old enough to remember, like at around 3 or 4 years old.
Another one chimed in and added that heat must have been unbearable for the child, adding: "Since the place must have been packed during this last couple of weeks before school starts, can you imagine the airborne viruses and other bacteria he's been exposed to? I hope and pray that at three months, his immune system is strong enough to fight off all these exposures."
Meanwhile, Zach and Tori were not the only ones who had to endure negative reactions from the "Little People, Big World" fans.
As Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are about to welcome their first child, the Roloff matriarch Amy has gone on a road trip with boyfriend Chris Malek. Many people have reportedly expressed their disappointment towards Amy for deciding to hit the road when her granddaughter could be born anytime soon.
Fans think that she is choosing her man over family. However, she recently responded to the backlash through a Facebook post on her private account.
According to a report by Inquisitr, the reality star said: "Just because I and my family put our lives on TV doesn't mean respect decency and kindness goes out the window."
She also said that they could not wait to meet Audrey and Jeremy's baby girl, and added: "She could arrive early, on time or late. We'll all be there to love her bunches."
"Little People, Big World" is slated to return for another season later this year on TLC.