'Little People, Big World' News: Fans Slam Zach and Tori for Taking their Baby to Disneyland, Amy for Traveling with Boyfriend

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld A promotional image for "Little People, Big world"

A lot has been happening lately with the Roloff family of "Little People, Big World," and fans do not seem amused by their whereabouts.

Zach and Tori Roloff recently took Baby J to Disneyland, and while this would seem like a dream family vacation, viewers of their reality series did not think that bringing a three-month-old baby to an amusement park was a good idea.

After Tori posted a photo of their family in Disneyland on her Instagram page, she received mixed reactions from her followers. While some were excited for them, there were others who made negative comments.