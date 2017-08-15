'Little People, Big World' News: Jacob Roloff Briefly Reunites With Siblings

Jacob Roloff has been vocal against "Little People, Big World" since quitting the reality TV series last year. He gave up on the show that centers on his family's dwarfism because the events that transpired were faked.

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld The cast of "Little People, Big World" were one big, united family until Jacob Roloff quit the show.

Jacob, however, recently reunited with his siblings Molly and Jeremy. According to reports, he was at his sister's wedding that took place in Roloff Farms last weekend. His brother, Jeremy, shared a photo of the two of them together during the wedding reception on his Instagram.

While Jacob has been separated from his family because of his refusal to participate in the reality TV series, he has been hanging around Jeremy's house as of late. The older Roloff detailed in his post that Jacob has been helping him with some home renovations.

This doesn't mean, however, that Jacob is finally coming around when it comes to "Little People, Big World." He is still not on good terms with his parents, Matt and Amy, and he once again reiterated that the show is fake.

Incidentally, the youngest of the Roloffs will be releasing a tell-all book called "Verbing." It will detail what really goes on in creating "Little People, Big World."

"[It] became more orchestrated than spontaneous, in a weird indistinguishable mix," Jacob revealed in part. "That phase went on for a while, too, until turning into the dominantly orchestrated ordeal it is today."

Jacob was only about 12 years old when "Little People, Big World" premiered in 2006. Now in his early 20s, the former reality TV star has had a lot of realizations about doing the show.

His opposition for the way "Little People, Big World" is played out for the sake of ratings started in 2014. When he decided to quit the show in 2016, he left a parting blow that slammed his family.

"The family that is filmed is not my family," he said. "They are the Roloff characters and I have scarcely anything in common with them."

Meanwhile, TLC has not yet announced when a new season of "Little People, Big World" will return. The network aired season 12 last June.