'Little People, Big World' News: Jeremy and Audrey Waits For Baby Girl's Arrival

Jeremy Roloff's wife Audrey Botti-Roloff is still waiting for the arrival of their baby girl based on the latest photo of the "Little People, Big World" stars.

According to a report, the mother-to-be was spotted by their fans on social media while spending their weekend at the family's pumpkin farm three days after her supposed due date on Friday, Sept. 1.

In his Instagram Stories video, the 27-year-old twin son of Matt and Amy Roloff reportedly complimented his wife for her pregnancy glow. "Babe, you look so good pregnant. That's a nice dress," Jeremy said in the video that was spotted by Inquistr.

The couple was also seen on a vehicle to visit some of their favorite spots in the farm, including the chapel where they were married in 2014. This could mean that they are trying to spend more time together as a couple before their little one comes out this month.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Audrey revealed in August that as much as they have shared their personal lives as a couple through their hit TLC reality show, they are not planning to allow any cameras to follow them during her birthing period.

"At this point I'm planning on it only being our midwife, Jeremy and our doula. We will have family and friends outside anxiously waiting, I'm sure," the first-time mother stated.

The couple also has yet to come up with a decision regarding the name of their child. "We've got one name in mind that we really like, but haven't fully committed on it yet! We'll probably name her once we see her beautiful face," she also said.

Meanwhile, Jeremy revealed that he and his wife are planning to add more members in their family after their first child is born. According to Zach's twin brother, they are thinking of having at least four children to complete their planned big family.

TLC will air the season 18 of "Little People, Big World" this September.