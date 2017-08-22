'Little People, Big World' News: Roloff Family Enjoy Solar Eclipse With the Rest of the Country

They might be the star of their own reality show but the Oregon-based Roloffs are still just like any other American family. The "Little People, Big World" stars' home in Helvetia may not have been in the path of totality but that didn't stop them from enjoying the solar eclipse along with the rest of the country.

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorld A promotional photo for TLC's "Little People Big World."

Along with family and friends, Amy Roloff viewed the solar eclipse at Roloff Farms. The family matriarch posted a photo on Instagram to share the moment with their fans.

The kids and friends watching the eclipse What a phenomenon! Very cool! #secondact #eclipse2017 #lightshinesinthedarkness A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Along with Amy, the photo also showed Jeremy Roloff and his pregnant wife, Audrey, Jeremy's twin brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori. Interestingly, Amy's current boyfriend, Chris Marek, was also in the photo standing in the back row.

Noticeably absent from the event were newlyweds Molly Jo Roloff and Joel Silvius, Amy's youngest son Jacob, Zach, and Tori's 3-month-old son Jackson. Family patriarch Matt Roloff was also missing from the Instagram photo.

The photo quickly attracted the attention of "Little People, Big World" fans who were also watching the eclipse, most of whom were interested in how the view was from Roloff Farms. Some also brought to attention Audrey who just a few days ago celebrated her baby shower with family and friends.

The couple, who is expecting a baby daughter due to arrive this September, is anxious about the impending birth. They are also enjoying the last few days where they are alone together.

Jeremy and Audrey already thought about what to name their daughter in a previous episode of "Little People, Big World" and it seems they have already decided on one. However, they did clarify that they might still change their mind and will not commit to it until they "see her beautiful face."