'Little People, Big World' News: Tori Greets Zach a Happy Father's Day on Instagram

"Little People, Big World" star Tori shared with their fans on Sunday how husband Zach Roloff spent his first moments with baby Jackson. Based on the photo that she uploaded, the sight of their new baby instantly took away Zach's initial anxieties about fatherhood.

facebook.com/LittlePeopleBigWorldPromotional photo for Little People Big World

It can be recalled that in one of the previous episodes of the show, Zach talked about the many reasons he had worries about being a father. According to him, one of them was that he was afraid that their child might someday be bullied for inheriting his father's dwarfism.

In the early months of her pregnancy, Tori refused to reveal if the child in her womb also had dwarfism. In one of the episodes, she asked Zach to be the one to cut their baby's umbilical cord, but the thought of that instantly made the latter feel embarrassed. While Zach told Tori to ask a trained nurse to cut the cord instead of him, she insisted and said that he should be performing that role as their baby's father.

"I'm going to get my blood drawn, I'm going to push a baby out of my hoo-ha, I'm going to get an IV put into my hand, I'm going to get an epidural stuck in my back—you can cut the baby's cord," Tori told Zach in the episode.

Since Tori gave birth to their baby, Jackson, back in May, Zach had the chance to celebrate this year's Father's Day with their newborn. In the photo uploaded by Tori on Instagram, the "Little People, Big World" star is shown holding their baby boy shortly after birth. In the caption, Tori wrote: "Happy Father's Day Zachary. There's not a single person I'd rather be taking this journey of parenthood with."

She also added that watching her husband interact with baby Jackson deepens her love for him. "I love you so much and we can't wait for many more Father's Days ahead!" she said.