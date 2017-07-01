'Little People, Big World' Season Finale Recap: Matt Meets Amy's New Boyfriend

Facebook/LittlePeopleBigWorldA promotional photo for TLC's "Little People Big World."

And just like that, another season has ended. The two-hour season finale of "Little People, Big World" has been an emotional roller coaster ride for the Roloff family.

On Tuesday, June 27, Amy invited her new boyfriend, Chris Marek, over for dinner at her home on Roloff Farms. There, the latter asked her if he could meet the father of her four children, Matt.

"Any more thoughts about me meeting Matt?" Marek said, adding, "I see him at a distance all the time, walking across his land. And it just seems like it would be polite to say hello. It could just be a cordial hello, or just sit down and have a beer."

However, Amy was not too keen on the idea. She revealed Matt had also asked for an introduction to Marek, but the thought of them together made her queasy. Later in the episode, she admitted to the "Little People, Big World" cameras that she does not really trust her ex-husband's intentions for wanting to meet Marek.

"Matt is a very forceful personality," Amy said, adding that her ex-husband often has an agenda. "Matt wants to remain in control all the time, What is it you really want? It just seems weird to me," she went on to say.

In the end, the Matt and Marek's encounter went well. The former complimented Amy's new boyfriend, saying that all of his kids — Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob — had said pleasant things about him. In spite of that, Amy made it clear that the meetings will not become a regular occurrence.

"I don't ever see myself getting together, he and Caryn, you and I. No," Amy said, alluding to Matt's assistant-turned-girlfriend — Caryn Chandler, 49 — who was once a friend of hers.

Later on, Matt and Amy set aside their differences when Zach and his wife, Tori, welcomed their first child, son Jackson Kyle.