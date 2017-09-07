'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' News: Gameplay Trailer Offers Early Looks at Battles and Dungeons

'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' is due out in North America early next year

The charming game known as "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" is due out in the reasonably near future. And while fans wait, they can check out a new trailer released just recently.

First off, the trailer gives viewers a sense of what this upcoming game is about, of its magical themes and the young protagonist at the center of it all.

In the game, players will follow the adventures of the young girl Atsuko Kagari, who is better known to her friends as Akko.

Akko and her friends study and discover all kinds of incredible things while enrolled at Luna Nova Magical Academy, and players will be able to see those as well.

The trailer even hinted at what kind of place the academy really is, showing that it resembled other, more conventional educational institutions in some ways, but then again, there are also settings and characters there that appear to be more magical than normal.

Players will be doing more than just studying and sightseeing inside "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time."

As the trailer showed, players will be taking part in some battles as well.

Possibly enchanted beasts and even some spirits will be confronting Akko and her friends, so players will have to be ready to react when events like that inevitably take place.

It looks like Akko and her friends will be capable of protecting themselves, however, and that is thanks in large part to the different spells they can cast during battles.

Notably, as Gematsu pointed out, the trailer also seems to hint that Diana Cavendish may eventually be confirmed as a playable character.

Players will be able to tag along with Akko and her friends as soon as "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" is made available for the PC and the PS4 in North America early next year.