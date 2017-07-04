'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' Set To Be Released In North America Early Next Year

Bandai Namco 'Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time' will be released for the PC and PS4

"Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" will cast its spell on fans in the west in the near future.

To be more specific, fans in North America can look forward to getting this new game early next year, Bandai Namco announced.

Players in the west will be able to get the new game for the PlayStation 4 and for the PC.

The new 3D action role-playing game will challenge players by calling on them to go through different dungeons that are crawling with all kinds of enemies. Players will need to gain a good grasp of the different spells available in the game if they are to make progress or they may find themselves at the mercy of the opponents they encounter.

The folks over at Bandai Namco have also provided a brief overview of what players can expect from the game from a storyline perspective.

In "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time," players will follow the adventures of Atsuko Kagari, nicknamed Akko, as she figures out how to make it through Luna Nova Magical Academy. Along the way, Akko and her friends discover that something is amiss and whatever it is could be related to the Seven Wonders.

It is now up to Akko and her companions to figure out what is going on with the Seven Wonders.

The new game is based on the "Little Witch Academia" series, though fans can expect to still see new things as an original storyline will be included.

A new trailer has also been released for the game and it featured brief snippets of Akko at the academy as well as sequences where she and her friends are making their way through dungeons.

The trailer also showed that there may be numerous enemies waiting for Akko and her friends inside these dungeons.

More news about "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" should be made available in the future.