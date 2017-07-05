'Little Witch Academia' Season 2 Release Date: More Episodes to Be Released Soon?

netflix.com "Little Witch Academia" to release 25 more episodes next year

The beloved Japanese anime "Little Witch Academia" is expected to return to Netflix for its second season sometime soon.

While the airing of the animated series in Western countries reportedly disappointed some fans because of its shortened release on Netflix — with just 13 English-dubbed episodes — the streaming service provider is expected to release the rest of the 25-episode run that was released in Japan from January to June this year.

But a post on Reddit claims that an email from Netflix stated that the rest of the episodes for "Little Witch Academia" season 1 will be released on June 30. Yet the date went by without any release from the streaming service provider.

The Japanese animated series centers on the adventures of the students from the popular school for girls who are studying to become witches called the Luna Nova Magical Academy. It particularly focuses on a young girl named Atsuko "Akko" Kagari, who enrolls in the academy despite her non-magical background due to her fascination with a famous witch named Shiny Chariot.

Akko struggles to keep up in school because of her background, but she suddenly gets an advantage when she discovers the powerful magic relic left by Shiny Chariot called the Shiny Rod. With the help of the Rod, Akko will do everything she can to reintroduce the wonderful world of magic to the world.

Meanwhile, other reports claim that Studio Trigger's director Yoh Yoshinari already talked about their plans for "Little Witch Academia" season 2. It is said that the plot of the second season will possibly include a spin-off based on the "Night Fall" arc.

In another news, the "Little Witch Academia" video game called the "Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time" is reportedly coming to the North American and the European markets in early 2018.

The game is expected to be released for PlayStation 4 players in Japan on Nov. 30, but the Western markets will be able to enjoy both PlayStation 4 and Steam versions early next year.