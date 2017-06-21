'Little Women: LA' News: Terra Jolé Explains Her Meltdown; Matt Grundhoffer Spotted with Another Woman in Episode 18

Briana Manson makes a shocking discovery on the next episode of "Little Women: LA."

Titled "Interventions and Infidelity," tonight's episode will see the ladies deal with the aftermath of Terra Jolé's meltdown. Elena Gant and Jasmine Sorge believe that Terra needs to resolve her personal issues and it's the right time for an intervention.

After a major fight, Briana tries to reconnect with Matt. Her worst fears are confirmed when Terra informs her that Matt Grundhoffer was seen hanging out with another woman around the hotel. It turns out he's getting a little too friendly with a woman who's not his wife. Meanwhile, Terra and her husband, Joe Gnoffo, team up to play matchmaker for their friends Kerwin and Tonya Banks.

Last week, the series showed the ladies go on a trip to Alaska. Terra had a huge meltdown when she realized that her group of friends was becoming tired of her antics. Instead of calmly confronting them, Terra flipped out to the point that she had to be physically restrained by her BFF, Tonya.

Now that she has been receiving social media backlash for her behavior, Terra explained her side of the story through a blog post published on PEOPLE. The 37-year-old claimed that she finds it difficult to hide her emotions at times. This is why she couldn't control her feelings when Christy McGinity Gibel accused her of being a home wrecker.

"Sometimes I lack the ability to sugarcoat. It happened with Joe, and it happened with the girls in this episode," she wrote. "When my point doesn't get across, I tend to get sloppy and scream. I'm not perfect and I can really see how I need this Alaska break more than anyone! Sad thing is, it wasn't much of a break from screaming."

"Little Women: LA" season 6 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.