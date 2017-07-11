Live-Action 'Bleach' Movie Update: First Trailer Teases Ichigo's Life-Altering Battle

(Photo: Facebook/Bleach)/ A screenshot from the "Bleach" anime.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated live-action "Bleach" movie has finally made its way to the web.

The clip, which ran for only 22 seconds, treats fans with a first look at Japanese actor Sota Fukushi as the protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki taking down a Hollow.

In the "Bleach" universe, a Hollow is a creature that a Human soul becomes when its cross-over to the Soul Society does not transpire and they stay on the Human World for too long. They end up devouring the souls of both living and deceased Humans.

Saiyan Island points out that the very scene in this live-action "Bleach" movie trailer is straight from the first chapter in the manga by Tite Kubo and the first episode of the anime.

There, Ichigo comes face to face with a Hollow by the name Fishbone D, who attacks him in his home and attempts to siphon off his high energy. This Hollow ends up injuring a Shinigami or a Soul Reaper.

Ichigo found no other choice but to take the power of the Shinigami and absorb it so as to bring his family to safety. This, in turn, results in him becoming a Shinigami for good.

The "Bleach" live-action movie will feature the first arc in the beloved manga, which is the Substitute Shinigami Arc, so it is no surprise that this scene was included. It is unclear at the moment how many chapters the movie will cover.

A couple of stills from the much-awaited "Bleach" live-action movie were also shared online a few days ago prior to the release of the trailer.

Fans hope that with the release of the movie, the "Bleach" anime, which ran from 2004 to 2012, will also be revived in the future.

The series had 366 episodes and covered up to chapter 479 of the manga, which is under The Lost Substitute Shinigami Arc, before it was canceled.