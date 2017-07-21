Live or Die: Should Doctors Decide?

We've talked recently about who should make life and death decisions when it comes to medical care.

What would Chuck Colson have said about the case of little Charlie Gard? Who should decide who lives and who dies?

Back in 2009, Chuck prophetically warned that with nationalized healthcare comes increased government control over these decisions — especially when it comes to "quality of life" issues.

If all that matters is what an individual can contribute to society as opposed to the fact that we're made in the image of God, we are all in danger.

