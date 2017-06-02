Liverpool Transfer Rumors 2017: Are the Reds Interested in Gaël Clichy?

It seems that Liverpool may have found another option for left-back.

(Photo: Reuters/Anthony Devlin)Manchester City's Gaël Clichy celebrates after he scored against Burnley on Jan. 2, 2017.

Charlie Wyett of The Sun reported that Gaël Clichy received a two-year offer from the Reds. Apparently, the deal also has an option for an extra year.

The club is looking to add a left-back this summer so they can move James Milner back to midfield. Milner had to start at left-back last season when Alberto Moreno continued to struggle in his third season at Anfield.

Clichy will turn 32 in July, but he still has a lot left in the tank. The Frenchman started in 24 games for Manchester City last season and he's still playing at a high level. He is officially leaving the blue side of Manchester this offseason after six seasons with the club.

It was only a matter of time before an offer comes along for Clichy. But do the Reds really want a player that's already nearing the end of his career?

Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer has reported that Liverpool aren't really interested in Clichy, but they are still looking to add a left-back this summer.

"Despite reports in certain quarters this morning, Gael Clichy is NOT on his way to Liverpool on a two-year deal," Rimmer said in his report. "The ECHO understands he is not a target for Jurgen Klopp, who is still keen to add a new left-back this summer," he continued.

Well, it's only natural that Clichy would be linked to a move to Liverpool since he's a high-profile left-back who also happens to be available on a free transfer. However, there are a lot of interesting young talent available right now, and the Reds may be better off chasing one of them.

17-year-old Ryan Sessegnon is a far more attractive option for the Reds, but Tottenham are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature.